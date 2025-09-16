Death Row Inmate Has Bizarre Take on Execution

A South Carolina judge has ruled that Steven Bixby, a death row inmate convicted of killing two law enforcement officers in 2003, is mentally fit to be executed, despite his unconventional legal and religious beliefs. Judge R. Scott Sprouse's decision opens the way for Bixby, 58, to receive a death warrant, though his legal team could appeal and potentially delay the process, per the Daily Gazette . Bixby maintains he's innocent and holds the view that only treason merits the death penalty under the Constitution. During a recent hearing, he argued that courts had violated the law in convicting him.

He was convicted of fatally shooting Abbeville County Sgt. Danny Wilson and Constable Donnie Ouzts in 2003 with help from his parents, both now dead, amid a dispute with the state Department of Transportation, which planned to absorb part of his family's property for highway development, per the Post and Courier. Psychiatric experts testified that while Bixby has strong religious beliefs, sees special messages in numbers, reports seeing angels, and believes judges he doesn't agree with are guided by Satan, his convictions don't rise to the level of delusion or prevent him from understanding reality.

Though diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, Bixby consistently demonstrated an awareness of his legal situation and the consequences he faces, the judge found. Psychiatrists noted his tendency to be argumentative and difficult, but also his willingness to recognize mistakes and communicate rationally when necessary. The judge found that Bixby's resistance to his attorneys was rooted in his personal beliefs, not an inability to comprehend his circumstances.