Fed Delivers First Rate Cut of 2025

As markets had almost universally expected, the Federal Reserve announced its first interest rate cut of the year on Wednesday, trimming its key rate by a quarter-point to a range of 4% to 4.25%. The central bank signaled that there would be two more rate cuts this year. The Fed had held the rate steady at other meetings this year, despite a softening job market and relentless pressure from President Trump, out of fears that Trump's tariffs will push inflation higher, the AP reports. Fed chair Jerome Powell's news conference at 2:30pm Eastern will be closely watched for his assessment of the economy and the probability of further cuts next year. The New York Times notes that the change won't have a huge effect on consumers' finances, "but it may provide a tiny bit of relief for people carrying credit card debt."