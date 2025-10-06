Thailand Celebrates an Outdated Beast of Burden

It was 5-year-old Tod's first time competing in a beauty pageant and the bright red interior of his ears turned out and popped against his black fur. The main stud for his owner, Thawatchai Daeng-Ngam, Tod was one of the competitors Monday at the annual water buffalo racing festival in Chonburi, about an hour drive from Bangkok. Formerly considered humble draft animals, water buffaloes have become prized show animals in Thailand, reports the AP . They are celebrated at the festival, held at the end of the 11th lunar month to celebrate the beginning of the harvest season and put a spotlight on the animals that once were vital to Thai agriculture.

These days tractors have replaced buffaloes, once prized for their strength and ability to plow fields and transport heavy loads. If the animals are not competing in shows, they are sold for meat. Buffaloes were the main attraction at the fair in Chonburi, which kicked off with a parade featuring students performing traditional Thai dance. Some of the buffaloes wore flower crowns as they pulled traditional wooden carriages with wheels 6.5 feet tall carrying their owners and women dressed in traditional garb. The festival also featured a race with buffaloes ridden by jockeys sprinting down a 328-foot track.

Pitun Rassamee came to compete with his 3-year-old buffalo with white fur. The albino already had won local competitions and he hoped Lookaew, meaning "marble" in Thai, would place in the top five. There was good reason to be hopeful: Another albino Thai buffalo was sold in 2024 for $672,000 after winning multiple pageants. The contests have injected new interest in the animals, as well as a new industry enjoying government support. The Thai government designated a Thai Buffalo Conservation Day in 2017 and local governments now provide breeding assistance to farmers.

story continues below

The animals are judged on horn size, hoof smoothness, and overall physique. Many owners entering buffaloes in the competition said they grew up with the gentle animals and still valued them, even if they could no longer be of use on the farm. "Although buffaloes can still work in the field, they cannot compete with machines," says Thawatchai, whose family still keeps 30 buffaloes including Tod. "Buffaloes are still important to me. It's like what they said: 'People raise buffaloes, and buffaloes raise people.' It's like a family member."