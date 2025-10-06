IRS Gets Its 7th Leader Since January

Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano was named to the newly created position of CEO of the IRS on Monday, making him the latest member of the Trump administration to be put in charge of multiple federal agencies. As chief executive of the Internal Revenue Service, Bisignano will report to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who currently serves as acting commissioner of the IRS, the Treasury Department says. It is unclear whether Bisignano's newly created role at the IRS will require Senate confirmation.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that Bisignano will be responsible for overseeing all day-to-day IRS operations while continuing to serve in his role as commissioner of the Social Security Administration, the AP reports.