Zillow: Here's the Rate Drop That Makes Homes Affordable

An analysis from Zillow and flagged by Fast Company paints a grim picture for anyone hoping for a sudden return of affordable housing in the US. According to the report, the average 30-year mortgage rate would have to fall to 4.43%—Bankrate puts the current national average at 6.36%—for a median-income buyer to afford a median-priced home, assuming they can put down 20%. (Afford, in this case, means no more than 30% of household income would be spent on housing.) "That kind of a rate decline is currently unrealistic," quips Zillow economic analyst Anushna Prakash.