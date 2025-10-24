Anonymous Donor Gives $130M to Pay Troops During Shutdown

The Pentagon announced Friday that it has accepted $130 million from a private, anonymous donor to go toward military pay during the government shutdown. The money was provided under the Pentagon's "general gift acceptance authority" and is intended to help cover the salaries and benefits of service members, a Defense Department spokesman said. The donation falls short of meeting the full payroll needs of the military, as a typical two-week pay period costs the federal government over $7 billion, based on 2024 figures, the Wall Street Journal reports. Although the Treasury Department allows for money to be donated to the government, federal law typically restricts how those funds can be spent without congressional approval.

President Trump referenced the donation at a White House event on Thursday. "That's what I call a patriot," the president said, per the Hill, adding that the donor "doesn't really want the recognition." Trump has instructed the Pentagon to prioritize paying service members during the shutdown, which began on Oct. 1. Active-duty military personnel have continued working and are expected to receive back pay once the shutdown ends, per the Journal, while civilian government employees face furloughs or are working without pay. The administration used $8 billion in leftover Defense Department research funds to cover the most recent pay cycle.

A defense budget analyst at the American Enterprise Institute said that based on the 2024 figures, the new donation will cover about one-third of one day's pay for the military. "This sounds like a half baked idea that hasn't been vetted or implemented," said Todd Harrison, per Politico. The Pentagon's policy does allow some flexibility for donations benefiting armed forces members, but officials have not clarified the specific legal authority for using the $130 million in this way.