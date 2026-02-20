Nasal Spray Could Protect Against Range of Respiratory Bugs

Scientists are testing a nasal spray that aims to put lungs on alert against just about any bug that tries to move in. Stanford University researchers said their "universal vaccine," so far only tried in animals, didn't teach the immune system to recognize a specific virus the way traditional shots do, the BBC reports. Instead, it tuned up lung macrophages—white blood cells that act as first responders—so they were primed to attack a wide range of viruses and bacteria, and even appeared to blunt reactions to dust-mite allergens. A Purdue University vaccinologist not connected to the work called out one significance. "It's an important study because they were able to dissect out how this protection is happening," said Suresh Mittal, per Science, which published the study.