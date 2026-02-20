Nasal Spray Could Protect Against Range of Respiratory Bugs

Scientists are testing a nasal spray that aims to put lungs on alert against just about any bug that tries to move in. Stanford University researchers said their "universal vaccine," so far only tried in animals, didn't teach the immune system to recognize a specific virus the way traditional shots do, the BBC reports. Instead, it tuned up lung macrophages—white blood cells that act as first responders—so they were primed to attack a wide range of viruses and bacteria, and even appeared to blunt reactions to dust-mite allergens. A Purdue University vaccinologist not connected to the work called out one significance. "It's an important study because they were able to dissect out how this protection is happening," said Suresh Mittal, per Science, which published the study.
In lab tests, the approach cut the amount of virus making it through the lungs by 100 to 1,000 times and guarded against both respiratory viruses and bacteria such as Staphylococcus aureus. Experts not involved in the research call it an exciting, potentially "major step forward" but stress it's early in the process. Human trials, including studies where vaccinated volunteers are intentionally exposed to infection, are still to come, and researchers caution that keeping the immune system revved up could carry risks. The team envisions the spray as a seasonal or emergency add-on, not a replacement for existing vaccines—something that could buy time in a new pandemic or bolster defenses heading into winter.