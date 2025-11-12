Anxiety Sufferers Have Lower Brain Levels of a Key Nutrient

People with anxiety disorders have measurably lower levels of an essential brain nutrient, according to a new meta-analysis, which suggests that fueling up on choline-rich foods could improve symptoms. Researchers at UC Davis Health analyzed data from 25 studies, comparing brain chemistry in 370 people with anxiety disorders to 342 without. The key finding: levels of choline, a nutrient critical for memory, mood, and muscle control, were about 8% lower in the brains of those with anxiety—particularly in the prefrontal cortex, which helps regulate emotion and behavior. "An 8% lower amount doesn't sound like that much, but in the brain it's significant," Richard Maddock, a co-author of the study published in Molecular Psychiatry , says in a release .

Choline is vital for cell membranes and brain function, but the body doesn't produce enough on its own. Though choline is also found in various foods—including eggs, meat, fish, and soybeans—about 90% of Americans fall short of the recommended intake (550 mg/day for men, 425 mg/day for most women), New Atlas reports. People with anxiety disorders (about 30% of US adults) may also use up more choline through high fight-or-flight activity, researchers say. While the study stops short of recommending choline supplements as a treatment, it does suggest that diet may play a role in brain chemistry and mental health. "Someone with an anxiety disorder might want to look at their diet and see whether they are getting the recommended daily amount of choline," says Maddock.