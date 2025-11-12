Man Freed From Prison by Trump Is Making Return Trip

A man whose prison sentence was commuted by President Trump at the tail end of Trump's first term is headed back behind bars. Jonathan Braun, originally convicted of drug trafficking and money laundering in 2011, was sentenced on Monday to 27 months for a string of violent and abusive acts committed while on supervised release, including sexual assault, assault against a child, and predatory lending, per the New York Times . Braun's family reportedly leveraged ties to Jared Kushner to secure his clemency in January 2021, making Braun at least the eighth Trump clemency recipient to later face new criminal charges.

Prosecutors described a pattern of escalating violence after Braun's release, including sexually assaulting a nanny, threatening a nurse with an IV pole, assaulting a 3-year-old, and attacking his wife and father-in-law. Despite multiple arrests, he remained free until this spring, when a judge finally ordered him detained after he was accused of assaulting the child. Braun also failed to pay fines, and prosecutors made a point of noting that he repeatedly dodged tolls in his Ferrari and Lamborghini.

"I have no one to blame but me," Braun said in a Brooklyn federal court hearing on Monday, with apologies to both his victims and his family members for trying to get him help for his substance abuse and mental health issues, per the AP. He also offered thanks to Judge Kiyo Matsumoto, noting that her order to detain him after his arrest earlier this year "saved my life" by forcing him to get sober. His public defender agreed, noting, per the Independent, that "the past seven months in custody have given Mr. Braun significant time to reflect on the very serious harm his behavior caused." Matsumoto's message to Braun: "Don't squander" the opportunity to live "a law-abiding life."