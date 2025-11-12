Northern Lights Could Appear Again Tonight

Solar storms brought colorful auroras to unexpected places on Tuesday night, and there could be more to come. Space weather forecasters confirmed that storms reached severe levels, triggering vibrant northern lights in Europe, including the UK and Hungary. In the US, the hues were spotted as far south as Kansas, Colorado, and Texas. There were some impacts to GPS communications and the power grid, Shawn Dahl with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in a video posted on X .

The uptick in solar activity forced NASA on Wednesday to postpone the launch of Blue Origin's new rocket carrying Mars orbiters until conditions improve, the AP reports. Over the past few days, the sun has burped out several bursts of energy called coronal mass ejections. Two have reached Earth, but at least one more is still on the way and could arrive sometime on Wednesday. Forecasters think this solar outburst could be the most energetic of the three and have issued a severe storm alert. How bright the auroras are and how far south they are visible will depend on when the burst gets here and how it interacts with Earth's magnetic field and atmosphere.

Northern lights forecasts can be found on NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center website or an aurora forecasting app. Consider aurora-watching in a quiet, dark area away from city lights. Experts recommend skygazing from a local or national park. And check the weather forecast because clouds can cover up the spectacle entirely. Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren't visible to the naked eye.

In an update Wednesday after noon, the Space Weather Prediction Center said geomagnetic storm conditions were at the G3 "strong" level after hitting the G4 "severe" level earlier. The center said elevated geomagnetic storm levels are likely to continue until Friday.