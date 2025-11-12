Canada Eyes Joining Eurovision

Canada is a long way from Europe, but that isn't stopping it from trying to crack the Eurovision lineup. A surprise note in the nation's recent federal budget revealed that the government and CBC/Radio-Canada are exploring a bid to join the famously over-the-top song contest. Finance minister François-Philippe Champagne tells Global News that the move "was something that was asked by the people who participate" and it fits with Canada's current push to build stronger ties with Europe as relations with the US grow frostier. "This is about protecting our identity ... and we have a lot to offer as Canadians," Champagne says.

Sources tell the CBC that Prime Minister Mark Carney, who lived in the UK for years, is personally backing the effort. Earlier this year, Carney described Canada as the "most European of the non-European countries." CBC/Radio-Canada is an associate member of the European Broadcasting Union, the group that oversees Eurovision. Australia, another associate member, has been competing since 2015.

The European Broadcasting Union confirmed discussions are underway and said it welcomes Canada's interest, though the process is still in its "very early stages," the Guardian reports. "We're always excited to know that broadcasters want to be part of the world's largest live music show," says Eurovision director Martin Green.

Skeptics note that the CBC previously decided against entering Eurovision in 2022 due to cost concerns and point out that Canadians don't currently follow the contest with bated breath. Eurovision expert Karen Fricker, however, tells Global News that the contest is popular among many immigrant communities and became part of youth culture during the pandemic. And while Canada hasn't competed in Eurovision, Canadians have: Celine Dion performed the song that won it for Switzerland in 1988 and two other French-Canadians have represented France.