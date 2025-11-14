David Coverdale Hangs It Up After 50 Years: 'Fare Thee Well'

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has announced his retirement, ending a rock career that spanned more than five decades, reports the New York Post . In a video message posted online titled "Fare Thee Well," the 74-year-old told fans it was time to hang up his "platform shoes and my skintight jeans" and bid adieu to the road. Coverdale raised a glass as he thanked everyone who supported him throughout his journey—including family, fans, and fellow musicians—from his early days in the UK to his stints as lead singer for both Deep Purple and Whitesnake.

Coverdale's career took off in 1973 when he became Deep Purple's frontman. After leaving the band in 1976, he released two solo albums before forming Whitesnake in 1978 with guitarists Bernie Marsden and Micky Moody. The band went on to release 13 albums, including the Classic Rock magazine album of the year winner, Good to Be Bad, in 2008. Rolling Stone makes mention of perhaps the group's most famous late-'80s music videos, for "Here I Go Again" and "Is This Love," which featured model Tawny Kitaen, who was dating Coverdale at the time.

In 1993, Coverdale teamed up with Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page for the certified platinum album Coverdale/Page. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Deep Purple in 2016. Whitesnake's final album dropped in 2019, and the band's last live performance was at France's Hellfest in 2022. Remaining tour dates were canceled due to health problems among band members, including Coverdale.