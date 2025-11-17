7-Year-Old, Would-Be Hero Dad Killed by 'Very Big' Wave

A family outing at a Northern California beach ended in double tragedy over the weekend, as a 7-year-old girl was swept away by a large wave, then her father drowned in a failed attempt to rescue her. The incident took place Friday at Garrapata State Beach in Monterey County. Mike Dippel, chief ranger of California State Parks, said a passing storm "created a large swell that generated very big waves," described as 15 to 20 feet high, per the New York Daily News . The father, identified as 39-year-old Yuji Hu of Calgary, Alberta, was reportedly walking along the beach with his family—a 7-year-old girl, her 2-year-old sibling, and their mother—when a large wave pulled the older girl into the water.

Hu reached for his daughter and was pulled in along with her, according to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office. Authorities said the mother also entered the water and ran into trouble but was able to make it back to shore, where the 2-year-old child remained unharmed, per Fox News. An off-duty lifeguard saw the family in distress and was able to get Hu back to shore with help from a passerby, but he was ultimately pronounced dead at a hospital. After a two-day search, the 7-year-old's body was found just off the coast about a half mile from the beach on Sunday, per the Daily News. Authorities noted the mother, who was treated for mild hypothermia, has thanked those involved in search and rescue efforts, and requested privacy.