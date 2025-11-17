OJ Simpson Estate Agrees to Pay Fred Goldman

Fred Goldman might finally get money from OJ Simpson—or at least his estate—more than three decades after the murder of his son. Simpson's estate has officially agreed to pay the father of Ron Goldman $58 million, reports NBC News. It's doubtful, however, the Goldman family will receive anything close to that—executor Malcolm LaVergne estimates the value of the estate at between $500,000 and $1 million. Though Simpson was famously cleared of criminal charges in the 1994 murders of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, the Goldman family won a subsequent civil suit against the former NFL star.
Fred Goldman asked for $117 million, and the lesser amount is a negotiated settlement, LaVergne tells TMZ. He says the estate will pay as much as it can once it settles administrative fees and outstanding IRS debts. Fred Goldman's attorney, Michaelle Rafferty, described the estate's acceptance of the claim as a "positive acknowledgement of the debt," but noted that it does not constitute actual payment. The probate process will determine how much will ultimately be paid to the Goldman family. Simpson died of cancer last year at age 76, per People.