OJ Simpson Estate Agrees to Pay Fred Goldman

Fred Goldman might finally get money from OJ Simpson—or at least his estate—more than three decades after the murder of his son. Simpson's estate has officially agreed to pay the father of Ron Goldman $58 million, reports NBC News. It's doubtful, however, the Goldman family will receive anything close to that—executor Malcolm LaVergne estimates the value of the estate at between $500,000 and $1 million. Though Simpson was famously cleared of criminal charges in the 1994 murders of Ron Goldman and Nicole Brown Simpson, the Goldman family won a subsequent civil suit against the former NFL star.