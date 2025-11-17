Trump on Mamdani: 'We'll Work Something Out'

President Trump indicated Sunday that he plans to meet with New York City's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and said they'll "work something out," in what could be a detente for the Republican president and Democratic political star who have cast each other as political foils. Trump has for months slammed Mamdani, reports the AP , labeling him as a "communist" and predicting the ruin of the city if the democratic socialist were elected. He also threatened to pull federal money from the city.

In his election night victory speech, Mamdani said he wanted New York to show the country how to defeat the president. But the day after, while speaking about his plans for "Trump-proofing" New York once he takes office in January, the incoming mayor also said he was willing to work with anyone, including the president, if it can help New Yorkers. A Mamdani spokesperson pointed to the mayor-elect's remarks last week when he said he planned to reach out to the White House "because this is a relationship that will be critical to the success of the city."

Trump expressed a similar sentiment on Sunday. "The mayor of New York, I will say, would like to meet with us. We'll work something out," Trump told reporters. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified shortly after that Trump was referring to Mamdani and said no date had been set for such a meeting. "We want to see everything work out well for New York," Trump said. Trump's comments came as he also said the US may hold discussions soon with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, after a military buildup near the South American country: "I'll talk to anybody," Trump said.