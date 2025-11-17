Indiana GOP Senator Swatted Hours After Trump Attack

A Republican state senator in Indiana was targeted in a "swatting" incident hours after President Trump criticized him online, authorities say. The lawmaker, Republican Greg Goode, was singled out by Trump in a Truth Social post Sunday as a "RINO" (Republican in Name Only) and someone Trump was "very disappointed in" because Goode supposedly did not support the White House's push for new congressional maps in Indiana. Goode, however, has not made a public statement about his position on the redistricting issue, Politico reports.

According to Vigo County Sheriff Derek Fell, an email was sent to the Terre Haute Police Department claiming that people had been harmed inside a home. Police responded to the address, which turned out to be Goode's residence. "All persons were secure, safe, and unharmed. Investigation showed that this was a prank or false email (also known as 'swatting')" the sheriff said in a statement, per the AP.

In a statement posted on social media, Goode said deputies were "under the impression of a domestic violence emergency" and thanked law enforcement for their professionalism. "While this entire incident is unfortunate and reflective of the volatile nature of our current political environment, I give thanks to God that my family and I are ok." The episode comes amid a stalemate over redistricting in Indiana, with the state Senate declining to reconvene to redraw congressional maps. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, who was also criticized by Trump, said Friday that the plan doesn't have enough votes to pass.

Trump has threatened to publicly name Senate Republicans who do not support redistricting. He doubled down on Monday, writing in a Truth Social post: "I will be strongly endorsing against any State Senator or House member from the Great State of Indiana that votes against the Republican Party, and our Nation, by not allowing for Redistricting for Congressional seats in the United States House of Representatives as every other State in our Nation is doing."