Republicans Defy Trump on Redistricting Indiana

President Trump's plan to redistrict Indiana to try to deliver more congressional seats to Republicans in the 2026 midterms does not have the votes to pass the state Senate, its leader announced Friday. So the GOP-run Senate will not convene for a redistricting session, President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said, despite pressure from Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and Gov. Mike Braun, NBC News reports. Trump had lobbied state lawmakers directly in the Oval Office, and Vance made two visits to the state push the plan. The decision is a major blow to Trump's multistate effort, and the administration responded Friday by summoning Indiana legislators to the White House next week.

Bray said he'd held a test vote Friday in his caucus, per Politico. As it is, Republicans hold seven of Indiana's nine congressional seats. One concern among Republicans is that the redrawing could make some GOP districts more competitive. Some party members object on principle. "We are being asked to create a new culture in which it would be normal for a political party to select new voters, not once a decade—but any time it fears the consequences of an approaching election," state Sen. Spencer Deery in August, per the AP. Indiana's rejection means lawmakers might not be able to redistrict at all before the midterms, per the AP. Lawmakers in both chambers will convene for their regular session in January, but the deadline to file to run for Congress in Indiana is in early February. US Rep. Andre Carson, a Democrat whose district was likely to be redrawn, thanked the state lawmakers on Friday. "Hoosiers do things differently. We're about collaboration, not division," he said. "We're about independent thinking—not taking orders from Washington."

Redistricting is in various stages politically in other states:

Kansas : GOP legislators, also pressured by Trump, announced this month they were dropping their push for a special session to redistrict.

: GOP legislators, also pressured by Trump, announced this month they were dropping their push for a special session to redistrict. Florida : Republicans seem to be divided, per the New York Times. The House speaker said, "We're not there yet," per Politico, while Gov. Ron DeSantis posted only, "Stay Tuned."

: Republicans seem to be divided, per the New York Times. The House speaker said, "We're not there yet," per Politico, while Gov. Ron DeSantis posted only, "Stay Tuned." Maryland : Democrats are looking into redrawing but haven't agreed on anything.

: Democrats are looking into redrawing but haven't agreed on anything. Virginia : Democrats have taken the first steps toward a remapping that could give them three more congressional seats.

: Democrats have taken the first steps toward a remapping that could give them three more congressional seats. Nebraska : Republicans in the one-house legislature are holding firm against redistricting, per Politico.

: Republicans in the one-house legislature are holding firm against redistricting, per Politico. New Hampshire: Republicans fear that redoing the state's two districts held by Democrats could make one of them more competitive. The Trump administration has threated to primary Gov. Kelly Ayotte over the issue.

Time is running short, per the Times: Many states, like Indiana, have filing deadlines nearing.