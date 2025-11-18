Administration Cuts Back National Guard Deployments

Hundreds of National Guard troops deployed to Chicago and Portland, Oregon, are being sent home, and those who will remain will continue to stay off the streets during court battles over their domestic mission by the Trump administration, a Defense Department official said Monday. The withdrawal of soldiers—who were sent from California and Texas—is part of a larger change to troop deployments after President Trump began his immigration enforcement operations in various cities with Democratic leadership, the official said, per the AP. US Northern Command said in a statement Sunday it was "shifting and/or rightsizing" units in Portland, Los Angeles, and Chicago, though it said there would be a "constant, enduring, and long-term presence in each city."