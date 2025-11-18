Google's New Gemini Release Features a 'Thinking' Function

Google is unleashing its Gemini 3 artificial intelligence model on its dominant search engine and other popular online services in the high-stakes battle to create tech that people can trust to enlighten them and manage tedious tasks. The next-generation model unveiled on Tuesday comes nearly two years after Google took the wraps off its first iteration of the technology, per the AP . Google designed Gemini in response to a competitive threat posed by OpenAI's ChatGPT that came out in late 2022, triggering the biggest technological shift since Apple released the iPhone in 2007.

Google's latest AI features initially will be rolled out to Gemini AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers in the United States before coming to a wider, global audience. Gemini 3's advances include a new AI "thinking" feature within Google's search engine that company execs believe will become an indispensable tool to help make people more productive and creative. "We like to think this will help anyone bring any idea to life," Koray Kavukcuoglu, who oversees Gemini's technology, told reporters.

As AI models have become increasingly sophisticated, the advances have raised worries that the technology is more prone to behave in ways that jumble people's feelings and thoughts while feeding them misleading information and fawning flattery. In some of the most egregious interactions, AI chatbots have faced accusations of becoming suicide coaches for emotionally vulnerable teenagers.

story continues below

The various problems have spurred a flurry of negligence lawsuits against the makers of AI chatbots, although none have targeted Gemini yet. Google execs believe they've built in guardrails that will prevent Gemini 3 from hallucinating or being deployed for sinister purposes, such as hacking into websites and computing devices.