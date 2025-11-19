UK Has Warning for Russia Over Spy Ship: 'We See You'

Britain issued a warning to Russia on Wednesday: "We see you. We know what you're doing. And if the Yantar travels south this week, we are ready." Those were the words of Defense Secretary John Healey in reference to a Russian intelligence vessel sighted operating near UK waters north of Scotland, reports the BBC . Healey said at a press conference that this is the second time in a year that the Yantar—a ship capable of collecting intelligence and mapping undersea cables—has approached UK waters. He said it used lasers to disrupt British surveillance pilots this time around, which he framed as a "deeply dangerous" development.

Healey described the Yantar as part of a Russian program, known as the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research, or GUGI, that can conduct both surveillance in peacetime and sabotage in wartime. He said he has updated the Royal Navy's rules of engagement to allow for the Yantar to be followed more closely—the Guardian puts the separation at roughly the length of a soccer field. "We have military options ready should the Yantar change course. I am not going to reveal those because that only makes President Putin wiser," Healey added.

The AP looks at the bigger picture: "Healey issued the warning as he made the case for increased defense spending a week before the government releases its new budget. While Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged big increases in military spending in the face of threats from Russia, China, and Iran, the government is facing tough choices as it eyes tax increases and spending cuts to close a multi-billion pound shortfall in its finances."

The incident comes as the UK seeks to finalize a deal with the European Union that would allow British defense companies to participate in a new $173 billion EU defense loan program. Healey said the UK wants to be involved, but only if the terms are favorable for British taxpayers and industry.