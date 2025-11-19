Country Star on Being 2 Months Sober: 'I Feel Whole'

Zach Bryan is opening up about his mental health struggles and decision to get sober, saying he hopes his story will reassure others who feel isolated or overwhelmed. In a candid message posted to social media , the singer described a year marked by personal upheaval, public scrutiny, and high-profile controversies—including a chaotic breakup that drew online backlash, a confrontation with fellow country star Gavin Adcock at a music festival, and criticism from both MAGA supporters and the Department of Homeland Security over his politically charged lyrics, per Rolling Stone .

In his Instagram post, Bryan, 29, writes that, after a decade in the military and a rapid rise to fame, he found himself caught in what he calls a state of "perpetual discontent," seeking relief through alcohol as he tried to cope with the pressures of touring and serious crises within his close circle. "I was not content but I also feared showing weakness because that's not who I am or how I was raised," he notes.

The turning point came after a solo motorcycle trip across the country. Sitting in a Seattle parking lot, Bryan came to the conclusion: 'I really need some f---ing help." He describes suffering from severe panic attacks and anxiety before deciding to address what he called his "toxic relationship with booze." He writes that he hasn't gone near the bottle in nearly two months and credits therapy, family support, and conversations with his girlfriend, Samantha Leonard, for helping him regain a sense of "clarity" and stability.

Reflecting on his recovery, Bryan notes he no longer feels the need to rely on anything to get by and emphasizes that seeking help is not a sign of weakness. "If you or any of your friends are too tough, too scared, or too stubborn to reach out, know that the most stubborn dumba-- on the planet did and didn't regret it," he writes. He adds that, at the moment, "I feel great, I feel content, I feel whole." People notes that, despite his recent troubles, Bryan's professional life is still chugging along, with his September performance at a Michigan stadium logging a record for the largest ticketed US concert ever.