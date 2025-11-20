GSA Holds Up on Painting Building Trump Wants in White

A federal agency has agreed to postpone any plans to paint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, located next to the White House, until at least the end of the year, according to new court filings. Historic preservation groups had filed a lawsuit seeking to block changes to the 137-year-old National Historic Landmark without a formal review process and have asked for a preliminary injunction blocking the work. The General Services Administration included the reprieve in a filing on Tuesday, the Washington Post reports. But White House officials declined to say whether President Trump—who said last week that "it was always considered an ugly building"—would keep the agency's promise, and a spokesman criticized the people behind the lawsuit.