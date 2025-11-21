Fired Fact-Checker Sparks Staff Revolt at New Yorker

The firing of a New Yorker fact-checker has unleashed a wave of outrage inside one of America's most celebrated magazines, overshadowing its 100th anniversary celebrations and raising questions about editorial independence and union rights. The firing of Jasper Lo, a senior fact-checker and union member, has sparked a public outcry from staff and contributors, including well-known writers such as Susan Orlean and Calvin Trillin, per the Washington Post . The controversy began after Lo and three other Conde Nast employees were dismissed following a confrontation with HR chief Stan Duncan over company cuts and the merging of Teen Vogue with Vogue.com.

The Wrap has video of the "brutally awkward" incident, which shows staff pressing Duncan for answers, but Lo says he didn't speak during the exchange. Conde Nast cited "extreme misconduct" as the reason for the firings, but it declined to release additional footage or specifics. The company's actions have been widely criticized by New Yorker staff, who questioned whether editor David Remnick was part of the decision to carry out the firings and what the incident says about the magazine's autonomy under the Conde Nast umbrella.

The New Yorker union and the NewsGuild of New York have filed grievances with the National Labor Relations Board, alleging the firings were retaliation for protected union activity. Meanwhile, Conde Nast alleged that the workers breached a labor peace clause. The dispute has drawn support from politicians, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, who joined a rally last week calling for the fired employees to be brought back. One of the other forced-out staffers, Bon Appetit writer and producer Alma Avalle, pens her thoughts for the Nation.