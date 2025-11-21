Gunmen Abduct 200 Children, 12 Teachers at Boarding School

Gunmen attacked a Catholic boarding school in a western region of Nigeria and abducted more than 200 schoolchildren on Friday, the Christian Association of Nigeria said, in the latest in a spate of abductions in Africa's most populous country. The attack and abductions took place at St. Mary's School in the Agwara local government's Papiri community, the AP reports. Attackers seized 215 students as well as 12 teachers, said Daniel Atori, a spokesperson for the Niger state chapter of CAN. On Monday, gunmen attacked a high school and abducted 25 schoolgirls in Kebbi state, in Maga, about 100 miles from Papiri. A security employee was shot, the diocese said.

"I just got back to the village tonight after I visited the school where I also met with parents," said Atori in a statement after the Papiri attack, adding the association is working "to ensure our children's safe return." The Niger State Police Command said that the abductions took place in the early hours, and that military and security forces have since been deployed to the community. It described St. Mary's as a secondary school, which in Nigeria would serve children ages12 to 17. A satellite image shows that the school compound is attached to an adjoining primary school, with more than 50 classroom and dormitory buildings. Dauda Chekula, 62, said four of his grandchildren, ranging in age from 7 to 10, were among the schoolchildren abducted.

"The children who were able to escape have scattered," Chekula said, "some of them ran back to their houses, and the only information we are getting is that the attackers are still moving with the remaining children into the bush." The statement by the secretary to the Niger state government said there had been an intelligence warning of heightened threats. "Regrettably, St. Mary's School proceeded to reopen and resume academic activities without notifying or seeking clearance from the State Government, thereby exposing pupils and the staff to avoidable risk," it read. A Papiri resident said there were only local security arrangements and no official police or government forces securing the school at the time of the attack.