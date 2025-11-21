Actor Spencer Lofranco Is Dead at 33

Canadian actor Spencer Lofranco, maybe best known for his role in Gotti, has died at age 33. Lofranco's brother shared the news in an Instagram post , saying the actor died on Tuesday, reports People . No details have been released on the cause of death, but TMZ reports that it is under investigation in British Columbia, Canada.

Lofranco, a Toronto native, appeared in several films, though he is perhaps best known for playing John Travolta's son in the 2018 mob biopic Gotti. He also appeared in Angelina Jolie's 2014 war film Unbroken and had roles in Jamesy Boy, At Middleton, Dixieland, Home, and King Cobra.

The Los Angeles Times notes that its own Martin Tsai reviewed Jamesy Boy and wrote that "newcomer Lofranco deserves credit for carrying the film." Lofranco told Interview in 2014 that he took up acting at age 17 despite his father's hopes that he would become a hockey player or lawyer. He spent a year studying at the New York Film Academy before landing his first role in At Middleton.