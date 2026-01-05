Tokyo Woman Dies, 6 Hospitalized After Choking on Mochi

One of Japan's most cherished New Year foods has again turned deadly in Tokyo. Japan Today reports that according to the Tokyo Fire Department, seven older adults were hospitalized in the capital after choking on mochi during the first three days of 2026. A woman in her 80s died about an hour after midnight on Jan. 1 after choking on daifuku—mochi filled with sweet paste—at her home in Tokyo's Minato Ward.

The chewy rice cakes are a fixture of Japan's New Year celebrations, often served in a savory soup called ozoni, and officials issue annual warnings about their risks, CBS News reports. Mochi's dense, sticky texture makes it easy to lodge in the throat, particularly for older people. Tokyo Fire Department data show that over the past five years, 338 people have been rushed to hospitals after choking on mochi or similar foods; more than 90% were 65 or older. More than half of those incidents occurred in December and January, when mochi consumption peaks.

Despite repeated campaigns and media coverage, the pattern is familiar. Last January, two people died in Tokyo and seven were hospitalized after choking on mochi. In 2022, four women died and 12 others were hospitalized; in 2015, nine deaths were linked to the New Year tradition. Authorities advise cutting the cakes into small pieces, chewing thoroughly, and drinking tea or soup beforehand to help with swallowing. Nationwide, 661 people older than 65 died from choking on mochi in the two years before 2019, with a fifth of the deaths occurring in the three days after New Year, NHK reports

Still, many families continue to see mochi as indispensable. "Eating mochi is a really important part of the most important family-oriented day," Emily Anderson of the Japanese American National Museum tells CBS.