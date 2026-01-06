Danish PM to Trump: 'Enough Is Enough'

Denmark's prime minister says there's a red line in the Arctic, and Washington is inching toward it. Mette Frederiksen warned Monday that any US military move against Greenland—part of the Danish kingdom and a NATO member's territory—would shatter the alliance and the security order built since 1945, the Guardian reports. "If the United States decides to militarily attack another NATO country, then everything would stop," she told a Danish TV network, calling the pressure from Washington "unacceptable" and vowing to defend "fundamental democratic values" and international law.

The comments followed President Trump's latest remarks that the US needs Greenland "very badly," after his military operation in Venezuela reignited concerns he might try to seize the resource-rich Arctic island. Nielsen said any talks must go through formal channels and respect international law. The European Union backed Denmark, stressing that sovereignty and the inviolability of borders are non-negotiable. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also voiced support for Denmark, the Telegraph reports. "The future for Greenland is for Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark. They're a European ally, they're a Nato ally and we stand with Denmark," he said.

At home, Frederiksen is under pressure ahead of elections to spell out how Denmark would respond if Trump's threats turned into action. Some Greenlandic leaders urged residents to "hope for the best and prepare for the worst," calling the US stance part of a "new world order" in the Arctic, where the US, China, and Russia are competing for influence as the ice recedes. Trump, asked on Air Force One about possible action in Greenland, declined to answer and said he would revisit the issue "in 20 days," while claiming the island is "full of Chinese and Russian ships" and insisting Denmark "will not be able to handle the task." He also mocked security measures in Greenland, saying Denmark had "added one dog sled."