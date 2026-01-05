Maduro's Wife Is His 'First Combatant'

Cilia Flores has long been more than just Nicolás Maduro's spouse, and her capture alongside the Venezuelan president now puts one of the country's most influential political figures in the dock with him, CNN reports. Flores, 69, rose from a working-class childhood in western Caracas to become one of the central architects of Venezuela's socialist project. A labor and criminal lawyer, she joined the movement around Hugo Chávez in the 1990s, helping defend him and fellow officers after their failed 1992 coup. She met Maduro in those circles, and the two formed both a political and personal partnership that has lasted more than three decades.

Flores entered Congress in 2000, became the first woman to lead the National Assembly in 2006—succeeding Maduro—and later served as second vice president of the ruling Socialist Party and as attorney general under Chávez. While Maduro calls her "Cilita" and formally branded her "first combatant" rather than first lady, analysts say her real influence has been informal and substantial. Political scientists describe her as a key strategist and gatekeeper during the turbulent succession after Chávez's death, when Maduro was still consolidating control over rival Chavista heavyweights.

Though remaining a deputy in the National Assembly, Flores has kept a low public profile in recent years, appearing mostly in a family-themed radio show and at campaign events, but experts say she has remained a central, if opaque, player in decision-making. "For many, she is the power behind the throne or a top adviser," political sociologist Carmen Arteaga of Simón Bolívar University tells CNN. Critics have long accused her of nepotism—she acknowledged hiring relatives to congressional posts and defended their qualifications—and of benefiting from a system of power she helped build. Two of her nephews were previously convicted of drug trafficking in the US before they were freed in a 2022 prisoner exchange, per the BBC. Flores' son with Maduro, Nicolas Ernesto Maduro Guerra, also faces charges in the US, but is not in custody.