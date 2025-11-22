LA Issues Shelter-in-Place Order as Cargo Ship Burns

A fire that broke out aboard a Los Angeles container ship on Friday continued to burn overnight, prompting a shelter-in-place order for surrounding communities over concerns about hazardous materials within the ship's cargo. All 23 crew members of the One Henry Hudson were accounted for and there were no injuries from the electrical fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Just before 3am, Mayor Karen Bass announced the order for areas around the port, including San Pedro and Wilmington, per the AP . "Remain at home, keep windows closed and turn off HVAC systems," she advised on X .

The US Coast Guard said a safety zone of a single nautical mile had been established around the vessel. The fire appears to have started below deck, before spreading to several levels of the ship, leading to an explosion mid-deck, according to the fire department. It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started.

More than 100 firefighters were called to battle the blaze at the Port of Los Angeles, the busiest seaport in North America. Their efforts continued overnight, Bass said. The 1,102-foot-long vessel is operated by One Ocean Express, a shipping company headquartered in Singapore. Before Los Angeles, the ship had most recently been in Japan, stopping in Kobe, Nagoya, and Tokyo. One Ocean Express didn't immediately respond to an email requesting comment.