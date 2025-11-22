'Doing Nothing' Is Now Her Thing

When she first retired, Robbie Shell made a point to keep busy—"traveling, writing, volunteering, socializing, taking care of grandchildren—all meaningful and done willingly," she writes in the Wall Street Journal. But her essay is about celebrating the opposite of that: doing nothing. It took several years of retirement for her to be able to shake off the unease, almost the guilt, of doing nothing—and to realize that it actually complements the rest of her active life.