Largest US Aircraft Carrier Now in Latin American Waters

The USS Gerald R. Ford, the Navy's largest and newest aircraft carrier, has entered waters near Latin America as part of a growing US naval buildup. The Ford, along with three destroyers, arrived in the region Tuesday, pushing the number of US warships there to over a dozen—an unusually large presence for an area that typically sees just one or two Navy vessels working on drug interdiction with the Coast Guard, the Washington Post reports. The move is a major escalation in the buildup, adding to speculation that the US plans to l aunch airstrikes inside Venezuela.

The Ford is the world's largest aircraft carrier, reports Reuters. It can hold at least 75 military aircraft. The Ford and the three destroyers add 5,500 more US military personnel to the 10,000 already in the region, half of them in Puerto Rico, the New York Times reports. Pentagon officials spokesman Sean Parnell said the deployment is meant to bolster efforts to "disrupt narcotics trafficking and degrade and dismantle transnational criminal organizations."

The carrier was ordered to move from Europe last month, after operating there since June. President Trump has sharply escalated the US counternarcotics campaign in the region since September, directing 19 military strikes that have destroyed small speedboats in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Trump has repeatedly singled out Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, accusing him of sending criminals and drugs north and suggesting Maduro's rule is nearing its end. Despite this, senior administration officials privately assured lawmakers last week that the US is not preparing strikes on Venezuela and lacks a legal basis for such action, sources tell the Post.