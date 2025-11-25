Washington, DC Will Get a New Mayor Next Year

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington DC, announced on Tuesday that she will not be seeking re-election next year, a decision that came as she has had to confront a federal law enforcement intervention into her city launched by President Trump.

Bowser announced her decision in a video posted to social media, where she did not mention Trump or directly address his steps against the city, the AP reports. She applauded the cooperation with residents to make the city a better place to live and called on them to "summon our collective strength to stand tall against bullies who threaten our very autonomy while preserving Home Rule. That is our North Star."