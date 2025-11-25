A Civil War Vet Finally Gets His Headstone

A British veteran of the US Civil War is getting recognition for his military service nearly a century after his death. Pvt. Stephen T. Adams, a London-born soldier who fought with the Union's Mississippi Marine Brigade, had been buried in an unmarked grave in England after his death in 1929. reports Stars and Stripes . Now, his grave at Hendon Cemetery in London has a headstone provided by the US Veterans Administration, thanks largely to the sleuthing of British historian Michael Hammerson.

Adams, who was born in 1845, moved to America as a child and enlisted in the Union Army in 1864. His military career was cut short after he contracted dysentery from drinking Mississippi River water, leading to his discharge. After the war, Adams settled in Illinois, where he married, had a son, and worked as a teacher. However, in 1904, he left his family amid concerns about his mental health—symptoms that Hammerson suggests point to post-traumatic stress disorder. He lived for a time in a home for vets with disabilities before his death in 1929 back in London.

Adams is one of more than 1,200 Union veterans identified as buried in the UK by the Ensign John Davis Camp, the only Sons of Union Veterans group outside the US. "An omission which we are here today to put right," said camp commander Matthew O'Neill at a weekend ceremony to install the headstone. Last month, two other Civil War soldiers had headstones installed at their graves in Derby, England, per the BBC.