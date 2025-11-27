Check Out This Year's Macy's Parade Balloons

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade brought balloons depicting Buzz Lightyear and Pac-Man to the skies over New York City on Thursday, as floats featuring Labubu and Lego graced the streets. The parade, which started on Manhattan's Upper West Side and closed at the iconic Macy's Herald Square flagship store on 34th Street, included dozens of balloons, floats, clown groups, and marching bands, the AP reports.

It was a chilly day in the city, with temperatures in the 40s, but wind gusts between 25 mph and 30 mph made it feel colder, according to David Stark, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in New York. Officials watched the forecast closely, since city law prohibits Macy's from flying full-size balloons if sustained winds exceed 23mph or wind gusts are over 35 mph. Weather has grounded the balloons only once, in 1971, but they also sometimes have soared lower than usual because of wind.