US  | 
Alaska

Anchorage Rattled by Strongest Quake in Years

No major damage was reported after 6.0-magnitude quake Thanksgiving morning
Posted Nov 27, 2025 1:20 PM CST
No Major Damage After 6.0 Quake Rattles Anchorage
This USGS map shows the location of Thursday's quake.   (USGS)

A powerful earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thanksgiving morning, but there were no initial reports of major damage. The 6.0-magnitude quake, which started at 8:11am, was centered around 67 miles northwest of the city at a depth of 43 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. The Thursday quake was strong enough to wake people and knock items off walls and shelves, and was felt as far away as Fairbanks, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The US Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami was not expected, reports the AP.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities called it a "significant seismic event" and said it would inspect infrastructure including roads and bridges for damage. KTUU reports that this was the strongest earthquake to hit Southcentral Alaska since a 6.1-magnitude quake in 2021.

,

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X