Anchorage Rattled by Strongest Quake in Years

A powerful earthquake shook the Anchorage area on Thanksgiving morning, but there were no initial reports of major damage. The 6.0-magnitude quake, which started at 8:11am, was centered around 67 miles northwest of the city at a depth of 43 miles, according to the US Geological Survey. The Thursday quake was strong enough to wake people and knock items off walls and shelves, and was felt as far away as Fairbanks, reports the Anchorage Daily News. The US Tsunami Warning System said a tsunami was not expected, reports the AP.