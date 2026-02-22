Author of Acclaimed Novel Sued by a War Survivor

France's top literary prize is now shadowed by a question with no easy answer: Whose life is fair game for fiction? In a sweeping investigation for the Guardian, journalist Madeleine Schwartz lays out the clash between Algerian novelist Kamel Daoud—whose civil-war novel Houris won the 2024 Prix Goncourt—and Saâda Arbane, a little-known survivor of Islamist violence who says Daoud and his psychiatrist wife turned her confidential therapy sessions into his bestselling plot. Arbane, whose throat was slit in a 2000 massacre and who now breathes through a tube usually hidden by a scarf, points to some 30 overlaps between her life and Daoud's heroine, from rare medical details to a shared high school and hair salon.