BBC Apologizes After Racial Slur at BAFTAs

Alan Cumming didn't ignore the expletives coming from the BAFTA audience Sunday night—he explained them. Mid-ceremony, the host paused to acknowledge a series of shouted obscenities, some of them racial slurs, that came from Tourette's campaigner John Davidson, whose life inspired the BAFTA-nominated film I Swear. Cumming told the star-packed crowd, which included the prince and princess of Wales, that what they were hearing was how Tourette's can manifest for some people, and thanked them for helping "create a respectful space for everyone," Variety reports.

Later, Cumming reiterated that Tourette's is a disability and that the outbursts were involuntary, adding: "We apologize if you are offended tonight." A BBC rep also later apologized "for any (offense) caused by the language heard," which "was not intentional." According to Variety, Davidson had shouted the n-word as two Black presenters, Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo, appeared on stage. Lindo "looked stunned" before moving on, per CNN. Davidson also yelled "f--- you" as an award was handed out.

The outbursts—restricted to the first half of the ceremony, before Davidson left of his own accord—remained in the delayed BBC and E! broadcasts. Ahead of the show, Davidson had told CNN he was worried about his tics, which increase with "lots of people around." I Swear star Robert Aramayo, who won BAFTA's rising star award along with best actor, called Davidson "the most remarkable man I ever met" and said the film underscores that people with Tourette's "need support and understanding," a message advocacy group Tourettes Action says is resonating with viewers.