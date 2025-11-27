Self-Taught Designer Was 'Worthy of a Couture House'

Pam Hogg, the self-taught designer widely credited with shaping Britain's countercultural fashion scene since the early 1980s, has died, her family announced Wednesday on Instagram . Hogg, who did not publicly reveal her age, was believed to be in her 60s, per the BBC . The statement said she died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones. The cause of death was not disclosed, but her final days were reportedly spent at St. Joseph's Hospice in Hackney. Hogg, known for her signature yellow hair and rebellious spirit, leaves behind a legacy of bold, unconventional designs that challenged the boundaries of fashion and inspired generations of artists and musicians, reports Vogue .

Born in Paisley, Scotland, Hogg began crafting her own style from a young age, repurposing hand-me-downs to stand out. After studying art in Glasgow and London, she launched her first collection, Psychedelic Jungle, in 1981. Her work—characterized by latex catsuits, sculptural silhouettes, and vivid colors—attracted a cult following and fans including Kate Moss, Kylie Minogue, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. The catsuit "became a signature statement of her aesthetic," per the BBC.

Hogg's career extended beyond fashion to music and film, with her fronting bands and producing her own fashion film. She was also known for her activism, using her runway to support human rights, LGBTQ+ causes, and other social issues. Colleagues and friends remember Hogg as a relentless creative force who refused to compromise. "Pam had such a punk spirit, but was the kindest person," designer Matty Bovan tells Vogue. "She sewed everything herself and her refined, exquisite workmanship was worthy of a couture house," adds designer Bella Freud.