After Fatal Ambush, US Pauses All Asylum Rulings

The Trump administration has halted all asylum decisions and paused issuing visas for people traveling on Afghan passports days after a shooting near the White House that left one National Guard member dead and another in critical condition. Investigators continued Saturday to seek a motive in the shooting, in which the suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, now faces charges that include first-degree murder, per the AP . US Attorney Jeanine Pirro's office said the charges against Lakanwal also include two counts of assault with intent to kill while armed. In an interview on Fox News, Pirro said there were "many charges to come."

The director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services, Joseph Edlow, said in a Friday post on X that asylum decisions will be paused "until we can ensure that every alien is vetted and screened to the maximum degree possible." Also on Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said his department paused "visa issuance for ALL individuals traveling on Afghan passports." Lakanwal is a 29-year-old Afghan national who worked with the CIA during the Afghanistan War. He applied for asylum during the Biden administration and was granted it this year under President Trump, according to a group that assists with resettlement of Afghans who helped US forces in their country.

The Trump administration has seized on the shooting to vow to intensify efforts to rein in legal immigration, promising to pause entry from some poor countries and review Afghans and other legal migrants already in the country. That's in addition to other measures, some of which were previously set in motion. Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died after the Wednesday shooting, and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, was hospitalized in critical condition. They were deployed with the West Virginia National Guard as part of Trump's crime-fighting mission in the city.

The president also has deployed or tried to deploy National Guard members to other cities to assist with his mass deportation efforts but has faced court challenges. Trump called the shooting a "terrorist attack" and criticized the Biden administration for enabling entry by Afghans who worked with US forces. Experts say the US has rigorous vetting systems for asylum-seekers; asylum claims made from inside the country through USCIS have long faced backlogs. Critics say the slowdown has been exacerbated during the Trump administration. More here.