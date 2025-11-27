Father Says Injured Guard Member Is Unlikely to Survive

The father of one of two West Virginia National Guard members shot in Washington, DC, on Wednesday says she is unlikely to survive. "I'm holding her hand right now," Gary Beckstrom, father of US Army Spec. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, told the New York Times on Thursday. "She has a mortal wound. It's not going to be a recovery." The other injured Guard member, Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, also remained in critical condition on Thursday. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that she intends to pursue the death penalty for Rahmanaullah Lakanwal, the man accused of ambushing the Guard members near the White House, the Hill reports.

Speaking on Fox News, Bondi urged the public to pray for the wounded soldiers and vowed to "do everything in our power to seek the death penalty against that monster who should not have been in our country." Lakanwal, 29, is currently charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and one count of possessing a firearm during a violent crime—charges that could bring up to 15 years in prison.

"We are praying that they survive and that the highest charge will not have to be murder in the first degree. But make no mistake, if they do not, that will certainly be the charge," US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Thursday. "Unfortunately today, as most families join together to give thanks for the blessings that have been bestowed upon them, two families are shattered and destroyed and torn apart as a result of the actions of one man," she said at a press conference, per ABC News. Pirro said one of the Guard members had volunteered to work Wednesday so others could spend Thanksgiving with their families. At the same press conference, FBI Director Kash Patel said the case "is an ongoing investigation of terrorism, make no mistake about it."

Pirro said Lakanwal, who lived in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children, drove across the country to carry out the attack, the Times reports. Patel said investigators had interviewed everyone in his household, as well as people in San Diego. The CIA confirmed Thursday that Lakanwal worked with the agency in Afghanistan before immigrating to the US in 2021 under the "Operation Allies Welcome" program for Afghan refugees who assisted US forces. Lakanwal was shot during the attack, and he remained hospitalized on Thursday, the AP reports.