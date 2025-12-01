Car Buyers Finally Push Back Against Soaring Prices

Sales continue to slow with average new-vehicle price around $50K
Posted Dec 1, 2025 10:47 AM CST
Car Buyers Finally Push Back Against Soaring Prices
Unsold 2026 Explorer utility vehicles sit on the lot of a Ford dealership Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in Littleton, Colo.   (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Wall Street Journal detects a shift in the car market: After years of shrugging off rising sticker prices, American car buyers are finally pushing back. With the average price of a new vehicle nearing $50,000, more consumers are balking, opting for smaller vehicles, buying used, or demanding deeper discounts. "People are asking, 'How can I afford this?'" Texas auto dealer Robert Peltier tells the outlet, noting that even solidly middle-class customers are feeling the pinch.

Industry forecasts have dimmed considerably. The outlook for 2025—once expected to be a boom year—and 2026 has shifted to flat or minimal growth, thanks to factors such as persistent inflation, new auto tariffs, and a cooling job market. The weakening electric vehicle market—spurred by the expiration of a $,7500 federal tax credit—hasn't helped. Auto sales slowed to their lowest rate in more than a year in October, and November's new-vehicle sales are expected to be down about 8% year over year when the new data is released in the coming days, per the Street.

"The headwinds from higher prices and fewer government subsidies for electric vehicles are finally slowing the market after a surprisingly strong previous six months," says Cox Automotive economist Charlie Chesbrough. Dealers, meanwhile, are starting to feel the strain. Cars are lingering longer on lots, and extra incentives are becoming the norm. At the same time, defaults are rising among lower-income borrowers.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X