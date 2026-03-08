COVID's Effect on the Brain May Be Worse Than Thought

COVID's first act may be over, but the question Jason Gale asks in a Bloomberg piece is what it's doing to our brains in the long run. His story, adapted from the book After COVID: The Health Impacts That Will Last Generations , finds that what started as isolated reports of persistent fatigue and "brain fog" has grown into a pattern of subtle but measurable neurological changes that, in some people, linger long after the cough and fever fade. Early in the pandemic, he notes, neurologists were surprised by rare cases of sudden respiratory arrest linked to damage deep in the brain stem—a region that controls automatic breathing. That was a hint that COVID might not just assault the lungs but also quietly rewire neural circuits.

Since then, high-resolution imaging and cognitive testing have shown differences in brain tissue structure, microchemical signals, and blood flow in people who had COVID, including those who thought they'd fully recovered. Population studies tie COVID to persistent drops in cognitive scores, higher rates of cognitive impairment and dementia-level decline in older adults, and biomarker changes associated with Alzheimer's. A UK human challenge study suggests even mild infections can shave performance on memory and decision-making tests, while imaging work from South Korea finds thinning in attention and memory regions, abnormal iron deposits, and signs of ongoing brain-cell stress a year out.

Researchers disagree on how much this will accelerate dementia, but neurologist Avindra Nath of the National Institutes of Health sees a "huge public-health problem" unfolding. He's now testing immune-targeting therapies to see if some of the damage can be reversed. Read Gale's full story.