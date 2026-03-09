Iran's New Leader Seen as 'Most Dangerous Man'

Iran has a new supreme leader, and his ascension to the post doesn't appear to bode well for a quick end to the war. Iran's Assembly of Experts picked Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after the latter was killed by airstrikes. A quick look:

The New York Times describes Mojtaba as a "mysterious figure" in his own country. The conservative hardliner has kept a low profile publicly but has been influential behind the scenes and has close ties to the Revolutionary Guards. He "mainly [used] his father's influence and he was a gatekeeper to his father, which made him a very powerful person," Mehmet Ozalp of Charles Sturt University tells Australia's ABC. 'Most dangerous man:' An associate describes him as "the most dangerous man in the world" to Graeme Wood of the Atlantic, because Mojtaba is "considerably more violent and ideological than his father."