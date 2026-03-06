Jobs Report Comes in Unexpectedly Weak

American employers unexpectedly cut 92,000 jobs last month, a sign that the labor market remains under strain. The unemployment rate blipped up to 4.4%, the AP reports. The Labor Department reported Friday that hiring deteriorated from January, in which companies, nonprofits, and government agencies added 126,000 jobs. Economists had expected 60,000 new jobs in February. The job market had been expected to rebound this year from a lackluster 2025 when the economy, buffeted by President Trump's erratic tariff policies and the lingering effects of high interest rates, generated just 15,000 jobs a month.

CNBC notes that healthcare, which has been the main driver of payroll growth, saw a loss of 28,000, largely due to a strike at Kaiser Permanente that occurred during the Labor Department's survey week. In its Friday report, the Labor Department said the jobs numbers for December had been revised down by 65,000, turning a gain of 48,000 into a loss of 17,000, and January was revised down by 4,000 from 130,000.