Beyond Meat Drops the 'Meat'

Beyond Meat is dropping "meat" from its name as it moves beyond the struggling market for plant-based burgers, sausages, and tenders and expands into new categories like protein drinks, the AP reports. The company, rebranded as Beyond The Plant Protein Co.—or simply Beyond on its packaging—changed its website and social media channels this week. Beyond introduced its first beverage, a sparkling protein drink called Beyond Immerse, in January and plans to release a protein bar this summer.

The refresh could be critical for the brand. US sales of plant-based alternatives to meat are flagging and have dragged Beyond down with them. The company's net revenue dropped 14% in the first nine months of 2025. Its shares have been trading below $1 since the start of this year. Chris Costagli, a food thought leader at NIQ, said plant-based brands have struggled in recent years as customers scrutinized their labels and found unfamiliar ingredients, added sugars or high sodium content. After peaking in 2020, US retail sales of plant-based meat have plummeted, falling 26% over the last two years, according to NIQ.

Beyond is not the only vegan food company making a pivot. Consumer demand for protein is skyrocketing, and several companies are scrambling to serve up more plant-based options. Eat Just, which makes plant-based eggs, introduced a protein powder made with mung beans last spring. In January, Impossible Foods announced a partnership with Equii Foods to develop protein-packed breads and pastas. Silk, a plant-based dairy brand, also unveiled a protein drink in January.

Beyond President and CEO Ethan Brown said the company will increasingly focus on products that showcase plants, like chickpea sausages or faba bean strips. Brown said Beyond wants to "celebrate the realness" of its products and its simplified ingredients. He also hopes the new products will lead customers back to its plant-based meats. For now, new products like Beyond Ground (which contains just four ingredients—faba bean protein, potato protein, psyllium husk, and water) and Beyond Immerse are only available online through a website the company has dubbed Beyond Test Kitchen. Brown said the company wants to to innovate and collect feedback quickly, but will eventually put its products in stores.