Actor Known for Ghostbusters, '80s TV Dies at 65

Jennifer Runyon, the actor who flirted with Bill Murray's parapsychologist in Ghostbusters and later starred in Charles in Charge, has died at 65. Her friend and fellow actor Erin Murphy announced the death on Facebook on Saturday, saying Runyon died Friday following "a brief battle with cancer" and remembering her as "a special lady" devoted to family and friends, per Variety . Family confirmed the death, coming after "a long and arduous journey," in a Sunday statement, per People .

Born in Chicago in 1960 to radio personality Jim Runyon and actor Jane Roberts, Runyon broke into film with the 1980 horror movie To All a Good Night. She went on to supporting roles in 1984's Up the Creek and Ghostbusters, then landed the role of Gwendolyn Pierce in the first season of the CBS sitcom Charles in Charge. Her TV work included playing Cindy Brady in 1988's A Very Brady Christmas and appearances on Murder, She Wrote; Quantum Leap; and Beverly Hills, 90210. She also appeared in films including 18 Again! Runyon married basketball coach and producer Todd Corman in 1991; they had two children, including a daughter, Bayley, now an actor in her own right. By 2014, Runyon described herself as semi-retired from acting and working as a teacher.