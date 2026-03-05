24 States Sue to Block Trump's New Tariffs

Two dozen states are moving to put an end to President Trump's latest round of import taxes. On Thursday, 24 Democratic-led states sued his administration over the new 10% tariff on nearly all imports, arguing Trump is trying to dodge a recent Supreme Court ruling that wiped out much of his earlier tariff enactment. Reuters reports the lawsuit, filed at the US Court of International Trade in New York, says Trump is misusing Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act, a provision meant for short-term, balance-of-payments crises—not long-running trade deficits.

Courts already are sorting through roughly 2,000 business lawsuits seeking refunds on more than $130 billion in earlier tariffs the Supreme Court struck down. The states want the new levies halted and any duties collected under the Trade Act repaid. "The focus right now should be on paying people back, not doubling down on illegal tariffs," Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield said. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the 10% tariff could rise to 15% this week. "After the Supreme Court rejected his first attempt to impose sweeping tariffs, the president is causing more economic chaos and expecting Americans to foot the bill," said Attorney General Letitia James of New York, which is part of the suit, in a statement to CNBC.