Car 'Destination' Fees Are Quietly Adding Hundreds

Car buyers are running into a line on window stickers that's quietly getting a lot more expensive: the "destination charge." The fee, meant to cover getting a new vehicle from factory to dealer, now averages $1,600, up from roughly $1,200 in 2020, per industry data cited by Edmunds, which says buyers shelled out more than $26 billion on such charges last year, per the Wall Street Journal. The cost is typically the same no matter how far the vehicle travels, and it's risen faster than base prices on popular models. The Ford F-150's fee, for example, climbed to $2,595 for a 2025 model, from $1,695 for the 2020 model year, while charges on the Chevy Tahoe and Toyota Sequoia have also jumped by hundreds of dollars each.