Machado's Daughter Accepts Peace Prize on Her Behalf

But Venezuelan opposition leader says she is on the way to Oslo after making it out of country
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Dec 10, 2025 4:28 PM CST
Machado's Daughter Accepts Peace Prize on Her Behalf
Ana Corina Sosa, daughter of the Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado, watches the torchlight procession from the balcony of the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Norway, Wednesday Dec. 10, 2025.   (Jonas Been Henriksen/NTB via AP)

The daughter of María Corina Machado accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway on her mother's behalf Wednesday, saying in a speech written by the Venezuelan opposition leader that her country shows the world "we must be willing to fight for freedom." Machado has been in hiding and hasn't been seen in public since Jan. 9, when she was briefly detained after joining supporters in a protest in Caracas, Venezuela's capital.

  • Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, told the award ceremony that "María Corina Machado has done everything in her power to be able to attend the ceremony here today—a journey in a situation of extreme danger." To applause, he said, "Although she will not be able to reach this ceremony and today's events, we are profoundly happy to confirm that she is safe, and that she will be with us here in Oslo."

  • Her daughter, Ana Corina Sosa, accepted the prize in her place, the AP reports. "She wants to live in a free Venezuela, and she will never give up on that purpose," she said. "That is why we all know, and I know, that she will be back in Venezuela very soon."
  • Machado said in an audio recording of a phone call published on the Nobel website that she wouldn't be able to arrive in time for the ceremony but that many people had "risked their lives" for her to reach Oslo. "I am very grateful to them, and this is a measure of what this recognition means to the Venezuelan people," she said, before indicating that she was about to board a plane.
  • Machado said that "since this is a prize for all Venezuelans, I believe that it will be received by them. And as soon as I arrive, I will be able to embrace all my family and my children that I've have not seen for two years and so many Venezuelans, Norwegians that I know that share our struggle and our fight." Her three children all live outside Venezuela.

  • "More than anything, what we Venezuelans can offer the world is the lesson forged through this long and difficult journey—that to have democracy, we must be willing to fight for freedom," Sosa said as she delivered the lecture written for the occasion by her mother.
  • Prominent Latin American figures attended Wednesday in a signal of solidarity with Machado, including Argentine President Javier Milei, Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa, Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, and Paraguayan President Santiago Peña.
  • US officials say Machado secretly left Venezuela by boat and traveled to the Caribbean island of Curacao in an effort to get to Norway, the Wall Street Journal reports. Last week, she told Norway's national broadcasting service that she plans to return to Venezuela after collecting the prize, though Venezuela's top prosecutor has said she will be considered a "fugitive" if she leaves the country.

