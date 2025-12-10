Machado's Daughter Accepts Peace Prize on Her Behalf

The daughter of María Corina Machado accepted the Nobel Peace Prize in Norway on her mother's behalf Wednesday, saying in a speech written by the Venezuelan opposition leader that her country shows the world "we must be willing to fight for freedom." Machado has been in hiding and hasn't been seen in public since Jan. 9, when she was briefly detained after joining supporters in a protest in Caracas, Venezuela's capital.

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, chair of the Norwegian Nobel committee, told the award ceremony that "María Corina Machado has done everything in her power to be able to attend the ceremony here today—a journey in a situation of extreme danger." To applause, he said, "Although she will not be able to reach this ceremony and today's events, we are profoundly happy to confirm that she is safe, and that she will be with us here in Oslo."