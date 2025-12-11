Trump: Zelensky 'Has to Be Realistic' About Peace Terms

US President Trump said he and European leaders discussed proposals to end the war in Ukraine in "pretty strong terms" Wednesday, adding that President Volodymyr Zelensky "has to be realistic" about his country's position on a peace plan, the AP reports. As tension builds around a US push for a settlement, the leaders of Germany, Britain, and France spoke to Trump by phone and requested a meeting this weekend with the US and Ukraine, the US president said. "We'll make a determination depending on what they come back with," the president told reporters during a question-and-answer session at the White House.